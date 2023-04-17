“That’s Why I Walked Away from the Plantation of the Democratic Party!” Witness Buries House Democrat for Mocking Hearing On Violent Crime in NYC – Torches Alvin Bragg For Freeing Her Son’s Evil Killers

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City today on Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawless, pro-criminal policies.

Here are the witnesses testifying at the hearing:

Jose Alba, former Manhattan bodega clerk

Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim

Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY

Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association

Robert F. Holden, New York City Council (D-District 30)

Barry Borgen, father of a victim of anti-Semetic hate crime

