As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City today on Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawless, pro-criminal policies.

WATCH: Madeline Brame, mother of a veteran who was murdered in NYC, TORCHES DA Alvin Bragg for dismissing gang assault and murder charges against her son’s killers. pic.twitter.com/su3dqFq9fp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2023

Here are the witnesses testifying at the hearing:

Jose Alba, former Manhattan bodega clerk

Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim

Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY

Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association

Robert F. Holden, New York City Council (D-District 30)

Barry Borgen, father of a victim of anti-Semetic hate crime

