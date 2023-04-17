As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City today on Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawless, pro-criminal policies.
Here are the witnesses testifying at the hearing:
Jose Alba, former Manhattan bodega clerk
Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim
Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY
Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association
Robert F. Holden, New York City Council (D-District 30)
Barry Borgen, father of a victim of anti-Semetic hate crime