That’s one way to get the economy growing! Diners sit in individual GREENHOUSES to ensure social distancing at Dutch restaurant

The Mediamatic Biotoop eatery erected five dining pods along a canal on the island of Oosterdok, Amsterdam

Restaurant hopes greenhouses – currently undergoing trials – will allow diners to eat safely amid pandemic

Firm says pods offer ‘sexy kind of intimacy’ but will only let people dine together if they live in same house

A Dutch restaurant believes its special greenhouses could be the future of dining out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mediamatic Biotoop eatery on the island of Oosterdok in Amsterdam has erected five separated dining pods which were trialled by volunteers. The beautiful glass structures are right on the canalside, lit only by candlelight.

