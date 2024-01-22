‘That’s Nasty’: NYC Neighborhood Left Filthy with Migrants’ Poop, Urine

The multitude of migrants flooding New York City have apparently not been cleaning up after themselves in the East Village area.

For the past few months, adult migrants have stood in line outside former St. Brigid’s School on East 7th Street, the New York Post reported Saturday, noting the overflow of people has spilled into Tompkins Square Park as they wait to be given shelter and a bed.

However, workers with the city’s Parks Department have been forced to remove three Port-a-Potties from the nearby park because they were left so dirty it became impossible to keep them clean.

A street cleaner identified as John Cashvan told the Post about his recent experience, stating, “There was a cup of what I thought was somebody’s discarded hot chocolate that turned out to be not hot chocolate.” He added that when the temperatures are warm, the area smells like a toilet.

An image shows what appears to be the inside of one of the blue portable restrooms, and the toilet appeared to be overflowing with debris:

Social media users were quick to comment on the Post‘s report, one individual writing, “Those sanctuary cities sure are vibrant.”

