U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Texas woman after finding $1.5 million in heroin in her Volkswagon Jetta as she attempted to enter the United States. The arrest followed an attempted border crossing at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on May 17 observed a woman approaching for entry into the U.S. while driving a Volkswagen Jetta, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. The officers referred the woman to a secondary inspection station where a K-9 alerted to an odor coming from the vehicle.

The officers conducted a physical search of the Jetta and found 24 packages of drugs hidden inside the woman’s tires. The team tested the drugs and identified them as heroin packages.

Officials report the 55 pounds of heroin to have an estimated street value of $1,500,000. The officers seized the vehicle and the drugs.

Officers arrested the driver and identified her as a resident of nearby Edinburg, Texas. They turned the woman and the drugs over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation and preparation of drug smuggling charges.

