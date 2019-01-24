AMERICAN THINKER – MONICA SHOWALTER

All over the world, nations and leaders are throwing expressions of support and praise for Venezuela’s leaders and people, who after many years of oppression and missteps, have come together with a courageous plan to non-violently shake off a detested socialist dictatorship that has left their country in ruins. Television pictures from yesterday’s demonstration covered the story in spades, showing the magnificent human spectacle to U.S. viewers.

President Trump and Vice President Pence have been right there for them. The Organization of American States and the Inter American Development Bank are loudly supporting them. The European Union is openly encouraging them.

There also are the skunks, such as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government, an official of which dismissed the millions-strong effort to shake off socialism and finally have food to eat, muggers in jail, a full roll of toilet paper and hospitals with sheets, running water and Band Aids as “an attempted coup.’

Then there are the Democrats, who are curiously, weirdly silent.

For sure they’re a noisy bunch out on Twitter – opining in spades on the government shutdown, their desire to impeach Trump, Chinese investments in the Congo, and transgender troops in the military. But with the exception of a tiny sliver of them from battleground state Florida, which houses thousands of Cuban and Venezuelan refugees from socialism, they’re … silent.