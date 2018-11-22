NBC NEWS:

Plan to go to that famous parade on Thanksgiving? Better bundle up.

Several Northeast cities, including New York, can expect temperatures approaching the coldest ever recorded on Thanksgiving Day, according to the National Weather Service.

New York City has only seen three Thanksgivings since 1870 when the high temperature did not reach at least 30 degrees, the weather service reported. But on Thursday, it is expected to hover in the mid-20s with a wind chill producing feel-like temperatures in the teens.

The coldest air of the season is likely to push into the Northeast on #Thanksgiving behind a strong cold front. Many locations could set record cold high temperatures, and wind chills in the Northeast may fall as low as the single digits or even below zero (interior areas).

New England will also see temperatures dip 10 to 15 degrees below average, with Boston’s weather having the potential to shatter its coldest Thanksgiving high of 24 degrees set in 1901. The temperature there is forecast to hit a high of 22 degrees or less.

Providence, Rhode Island; Philadelphia; and Burlington, Vermont will also likely have frigid temperatures that may break records, according to Weather.com. On the bright side, those cities are expected to be spared snow and rain on Thanksgiving.