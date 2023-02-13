China’s intelligence capability may be even greater than we’ve feared.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer claimed that the spy balloon that crossed the continental United States this month was redundant from an intelligence perspective, speaking on ABC News’ This Week Sunday.

Schumer claimed that U.S surveillance of the balloon was itself an intelligence coup.

“We got enormous intelligence information from surveilling the balloon as it went over the U.S,” Schumer said.

Schumer dismissed the intelligence threat the aircraft posed to the nation in response to a question from anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“Didn’t the Chinese get enormous intelligence as well?” Stephanopoulos pushed back against Schumer’s claims of a U.S. intelligence success.

“Well, they could’ve been getting it anyway,” Schumer said.

He didn’t explain the statement and Stephanopoulos didn’t press it, according to an ABC News transcript.

