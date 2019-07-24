NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump mocked House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and called him “an embarrassment to our country.”

Trump’s comments, made in Wednesday tweet, came as former special counsel Robert Mueller began testifying in front of Schiff’s committee. In the tweet, Trump also referred to the committee chairman as “Shifty Schiff.”

And Trump sarcastically thanked the House Judiciary Committee for letting Mueller to testify earlier in the day.