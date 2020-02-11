NY POST

Thailand became the latest country to turn away Holland America’s MS Westerdam cruise from disembarking on Tuesday – despite assurances from the crew that no one on board is infected with the coronavirus. The ship was sailing in a westerly direction, about 60 miles off the southern coast of Vietnam Tuesday morning, according to data from the Marine Traffic ship tracking website. Holland America announced Monday that passengers would disembark in Bangkok on Thursday – and that there was no reason to believe any passengers were infected with the deadly bug. But that was not enough to phase Thailand’s public health minister Antuin Charnvirakul.

