Growing up in Thailand, Bew Jirajariyawetch always idealized New York City and dreamed of moving there.

Then last month, the 23-year-old aspiring model and recent immigrant, saw “the other side” of the Big Apple when she was brutalized and robbed on a subway platform, she told The Post on Wednesday.

“I’m just glad that I’m still alive,” Jirajariyawetch said about the horrifying Nov. 22 mugging at the 34th Street-Herald Square station that left her bloodied and bruised.

The young woman, who moved to New York over the summer, was waiting for the train home to Queens at around 4 a.m. after seeing Thai-American singer Daboyway in concert with friends.

She was standing on the edge of the B, D, F, M platform when a stranger suddenly came up behind her and put her in a headlock — covering her nose, mouth and eyes, “to make sure I couldn’t make any noise.”

“He dragged me where nobody could see … Beat me … Took my purse,” Jirajariyawetch said, her voice trembling.

“I wish I had a chance to yell.”

