Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn anoints his mistress as his official concubine… in a bizarre ceremony attended by the new queen

Army nurse and former bodyguard becomes the royal consort.

  • King Maha Vajiralongkorn made his former bodyguard, 34-year-old Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, royal consort
  • Was in a Sunday service for his 67th birthday, with wife Queen Suthida sat next to him after marrying in May
  • He poured ceremonial water over Sineenat’s head to officially anoint her concubine during televised service 
  • Marks first time a Thai king has publicly had more than one partner since an absolute monarch ruled in 1932 
  • Comes less than three months after King married another former consort, Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya

