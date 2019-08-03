Daily Mail:
Army nurse and former bodyguard becomes the royal consort.
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn made his former bodyguard, 34-year-old Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, royal consort
- Was in a Sunday service for his 67th birthday, with wife Queen Suthida sat next to him after marrying in May
- He poured ceremonial water over Sineenat’s head to officially anoint her concubine during televised service
- Marks first time a Thai king has publicly had more than one partner since an absolute monarch ruled in 1932
- Comes less than three months after King married another former consort, Suthida Vajiralongkorn na Ayudhya
