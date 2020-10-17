The New York Post:

Hunter the spoiled brat + Joe the enabler.

A raw series of text messages show Joe Biden offering fatherly comfort as his son, Hunter, lamented from a rehab facility about being a “f–ked up addict who can’t be trusted” and had damaged his dad’s political career.

The intimate family exchange took place on February 24, 2019, two months before Joe launched his campaign for the White House.

“Good morning my beautiful son. I miss you and love you. Dad,” the elder Biden wrote at 6:57 a.m.

Hunter responded with a lengthy diatribe about his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and his father’s political advisers, and he also complained bitterly about a conversation with his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden.

“For f–ks sake hallie for the first time [in] 17 days talks to me to say im an embarrassment. To MY family,” Hunter wrote.

He then admitted, “Well dad, the truth is as you and hallie point out — I am a f–ked up addict that cant be…Trusted relied upon nor defended.”

Read more at The New York Post