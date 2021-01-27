The NB Journal:

The 87th Texas legislative session began on January 12, 2021 and District 73 State Representative Kyle Biedermann says he plans to introduce his “Texit” bill next week.

“The most important question for this session is ‘do people get a vote for the direction for the State of Texas’, Biedermann said. “And that’s what we need to happen.”

Biedermann, whose district includes Comal County, petitioned for support of a Referendum for Texas Independence during a meeting with the New Braunfels Conservatives Monday night. The state congressman was accompanied by Daniel Miller, President of the Texas Nationalist Movement and advocate for Texas independence.

In a nutshell, Biedermann plans to introduce a piece of legislation that will give Texans the ability to vote on becoming an independent, self-governing nation-state.

Passing of the bill does not mean Texas would secede, rather, it would allow state legislators to begin the process of working with the federal government to determine if it’s possible for Texas to become an independent nation again.

“This is not about, you know, actually seceding from the United States,” Biedermann said. “This is about the beginning of a process, just like Brexit.”

Biedermann says his bill is a way for Texans to get the attention of Washington and lay their grievances with the federal government on the table.

It’s unclear if the bill could make it onto the November ballot.

To learn more about Biedermann’s proposed bill, visit his website.

