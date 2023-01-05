Zachary Mills, 21, allegedly picked up the victim on Christmas Eve and drove her to his apartment in Spring after the two exchanged messages on Bumble, according to court documents obtained by KHOU.

The woman told investigators that Mills became irate after she refused to have sex with him. She said that he bit her, punched her and beat her repeatedly with a screwdriver handle.

After that, Mills denied the victim food and water and allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted her “multiple times leading to serious bodily injury,” police said in a press release.

