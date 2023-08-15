Texas woman gets 30 years in prison for role in US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s slaying

The Texas woman who helped her then-boyfriend dismember and dispose of US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body received 30 years in prison after she pleaded guilty for her role in the Army base slaying last year. Cecily Aguilar, 25, received the maximum sentence for helping Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, 20, hide Guillen’s body in the woods, prosecutors said Monday. Guillén, 20, was killed at Fort Cavazos, formerly Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas in 2020.

Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen at a parking lot at Fort Hood.

“Our hope is that today’s sentence brings a sense of relief and justice to the Guillen family, who have endured such pain throughout these past few years,” US Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza said in a statement. “Ms. Aguilar’s actions were indefensible, and she will now face the maximum penalty for the choices she made.” Robinson was accused of bludgeoning Guillén to death. He died by suicide after shooting himself on July 1, 2020 – the day after Guillén’s body was found.

