Republican Mayra Flores’s special election victory Tuesday is the latest of the mounting evidence that Hispanic voters are inching away from the Democrat Party.

Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez by eight points in the heavily Hispanic 34th District, becoming the first Mexican-born woman in Congress and the first Republican to represent the Rio Grande Valley in roughly 150 years.

Now she, along with two other Republicans, Cassy Garcia and Monica De La Cruz, have found themselves at the forefront of an undeniable national trend as they work to redden the three districts covering Texas’s southern-most point.

“The red wave is here,” Garcia told Breitbart News on Friday. “Now more than ever Hispanics feel a genuine sense of belonging with the GOP. We know Hispanics are conservative on education, on social issues. We’re pro-life and pro-gun. We want lower taxes, religious freedom, and school choice.”

Garcia grew up as a Christian conservative in South Texas, worked for Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) office out of McAllen, and is now aiming to unseat Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) in the state’s 28th District.

The district leans blue and includes part of the Rio Grande Valley border sector, typically the nation’s busiest border sector. That sector in May saw an average of about 1,500 illegal border crossings a day, which is crisis-level and consistent with a pattern of swelling illegal migration seen under President Joe Biden.

In addition to inflation, Garcia said controlling the border is a critical issue for those she is hoping to represent.

“We don’t need more facilities … I don’t need more immigration judges. What we need to do is enforce the laws on the books. We need to secure the border,” Garcia said.

