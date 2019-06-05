NEW YORK POST:

A tech-challenged Texas teacher who apparently thought she was communicating directly with President Trump on Twitter asked for his help in booting “illegal students from Mexico” from her school.

Georgia Clark, an English teacher at Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, sought out assistance from the commander-in-chief last month in several posts from her Twitter account, @Rebecca1939, which has since been deleted.

“Mr. President, Fort Worth Independent School District is loaded with illegal students from Mexico,” one message sent on May 17 read. “Carter-Riverside High School has been taken over by them.”

In another message, Clark said she did “not know what to do” to address the problem and provided two phone numbers to contact her. She said her earlier attempts to “remove the illegals” were rebuffed by local and federal authorities in Fort Worth, where 34 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino, census data shows.

“The district knows about the issue and turns a blind eye to it,” Clark tweeted.

She also told Trump in another tweet that she needed “protection from recrimination” if and when steps to remove the undocumented students were taken.

“I contacted the Texas Education Agency and then my teacher organization,” Clark wrote. “Texans will not protect whistle blowers [sic]. The Mexicans refused to honor our flag.”