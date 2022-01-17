SKY NEWS:

The British man who was shot dead after taking four people hostage at a Texas synagogue has been named by the FBI as Malik Faisal Akram.

Sky News understands the 44-year-old from Blackburn was not living in the United States and had travelled there from the UK on 2 January.

It comes as two teenagers have been arrested in south Manchester by officers from Counter Terror Policing North West as part of the investigation into the attack.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Two teenagers were detained in south Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning.”

The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit says it is also “liaising with US authorities and colleagues from the FBI”.

MORE FROM SKY NEWS