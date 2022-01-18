NEWSMAX:

A new Newsmax Platinum report finds that the Islamist gunman who took four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, belonged to a Pakistan-based Islamic extremist group called Tablighi Jamaat.

Faisal Akram, a British citizen, on Saturday held Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others hostage at the synagogue, located near Fort Worth, for 11 hours before FBI agents shot and killed Akram, who was armed with a gun.

The FBI had emphatically claimed neither antisemitism nor terrorism were at play in the attack.

