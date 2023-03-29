Squatters who had moved into a Texas area home and changed the locks on the property’s owners have been booted out after local media and police investigated.

Linda Giang of Houston reached out to ABC 13 after squatters who had lived in her home for almost a month refused to leave and even faked a lease for the residence.

One of the brazen squatters, identified as Tamisha Holmes-Bey, was confronted by the outlet and said she moved to Texas from California to start a new life.

‘No, I’m not trespassing,’ Holmes-Bey said. ‘I have a lease and paid $6,000.’

Public records, however, indicate the woman has been in Texas for decades and that she has been evicted from homes in the state three times since 2019.

Police originally told Giang they could not do anything but gave the group a deadline to move out after discovering they had forged a lease.

