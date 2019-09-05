NEW YORK POST:

Texas mass shooter Seth Ator was barred from owning guns because he was mentally ill — but he was able to use a loophole in the law to get the assault-style rifle used in his massacre, according to reports.



Officials previously confirmed that Ator — who killed seven and injured 22 in Saturday’s 10-mile rampage — had failed to pass background checks, but they did not reveal why.

Law enforcement sources now say that he was a “prohibited person” because he had been diagnosed as mentally ill, according to ABC News.

The 36-year-old instead exploited a loophole in federal gun regulations by buying the AR-style weapon in a private sale, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC and the Wall Street Journal.

