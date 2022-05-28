NEW YORK POST:

Keanna Baxter spurned a come-on from the “eerie” Salvador Ramos after she witnessed a friend who dated him grow frightened of their volatile fellow Uvalde High School student.

“He dated my ex-friend. And then they broke up,” Baxter, 17, told the San Antonio Express News. “And then he tried to date me after that, but I told him no. Because he always had this kind of eerie sense about him.”

Ramos, 18, on Tuesday slaughtered 19 elementary school students and two teachers when he burst into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in America’s deadliest school shooting since 2012.

Ramos was unpredictable and violent when he was dating her friend, Baxter said.

