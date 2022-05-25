NY Post

The gunman who slaughtered 19 kids and two teachers at a Texas elementary school reportedly exhibited increasingly bizarre behavior leading up to the rampage – including cutting up his face with knives just “for fun,” friends said. Gunman Salvador Ramos’ friend Santos Valdez Jr., 18, said the two had been close, playing video games and basketball regularly, until his friend’s behavior began to “deteriorate,” the Washington Post reported. At one point, he recounted, Ramos showed up at a park with scratch marks across his face and said he had been attacked by a cat. “Then he told me the truth, that he’d cut up his face with knives over and over and over,” Valdez told the newspaper

