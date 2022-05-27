The mother of the Texas school shooter who massacred 19 children and two teachers pleaded on Friday for victims to “forgive me, forgive my son.”

Adriana Martinez, the mom of deranged 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos, wept in her car as she insisted she had no idea what led her son to snap — though she added that he must have had his “reasons.”

“I have no words to say, I don’t know what he was thinking,” Martinez told the Spanish-language station Televisa.

“He had his reasons for doing what he did. Please don’t judge him. I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me,” she said. “Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.”

Asked what “reasons” he could have had, she said, “To get closer to those children instead of paying attention to the other bad things. I have no words. I don’t know.”

Ramos, 18, killed 21 people with a semi-automatic rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday. At least 17 others — including his grandmother who was shot in the face — were injured.

