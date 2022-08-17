A Texas school district has pulled the Bible, an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s diary and about 40 other books from its libraries after the tomes sparked complaints from parents and community members.

The Keller Independent School District emailed principals on Tuesday morning ordering the temporary removal of the books, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” the email from district curriculum director Jennifer Price said. “More information will be sent regarding action for these books … Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”

READ MORE