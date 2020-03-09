BIZPACREVIEW.COM

Misbehaving “Lone Star State” whippersnappers best watch their booties, because according to reports, at least one school district in Texas is bringing back old-fashioned corporal punishment like spanking come next August. Late last month, the Pampa Independent School District board of trustees voted 4-3 to reinstate a deprecated student discipline policy from the 90s that had allowed teachers to handle misbehaving students with some old-fashioned corporal punishment. The decision didn’t come lightly. “It was a hard decision, we deliberated for about six months,” board president Richard Qualls told local station WOAI.

