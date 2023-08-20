Texas Police: Illegal Alien Is Person of Interest in Killing of 11-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien has been named as a person of interest after an 11-year-old girl’s father found her strangled to death and stuffed under a bed where she lived in Pasadena, Texas, on August 12.Police have identified the individual as 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, who lived at the apartment complex where Maria Gonzalez was also living, KHOU reported Friday, noting the man disappeared on Monday:According to Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger, officials spoke with and collected DNA from Garcia-Rodriguez not long after the child’s body was found, but he was not their focus at the time.In a social media post Friday, the department said the apartment complex’s workers had cooperated with authorities and none of them appeared to have any involvement in the case.

