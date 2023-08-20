Texas Police: Illegal Alien Is Person of Interest in Killing of 11-Year-Old Girl

Savage Premium Subscription

An illegal alien has been named as a person of interest after an 11-year-old girl’s father found her strangled to death and stuffed under a bed where she lived in Pasadena, Texas, on August 12.Police have identified the individual as 18-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez, who lived at the apartment complex where Maria Gonzalez was also living, KHOU reported Friday, noting the man disappeared on Monday:According to Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger, officials spoke with and collected DNA from Garcia-Rodriguez not long after the child’s body was found, but he was not their focus at the time.In a social media post Friday, the department said the apartment complex’s workers had cooperated with authorities and none of them appeared to have any involvement in the case.

READ MORE

You may like these posts