GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to unveil an executive order with guidelines on how businesses can reopen.

Abbott held a press conference Friday to announce a forthcoming executive order that sets guidelines for how businesses can begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Next week, I will be providing an executive order talking about what will be done in Texas about reopening Texas businesses,” Abbott said Friday, saying economic activity can resume “in a way that will be safe for that economic revitalization.”

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can and we must do this,” said Abbott.

Details in the order are not presently available.

