Texas national guards use riot shields to hold back horde of migrants trying to cross through razor wire in Eagle Pass with one person hurling a rock towards a soldier’s head

NEW VIDEO: Here is TX National Guard attempting solo to manage migrants crossing in large groups in Eagle Pass, TX in Dec @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ZRTOUAELsc — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) January 13, 2024

Texas National Guards were seen using riot shields in an attempt to hold back a horde of migrants crossing at Eagle Pass.New footage taken of a clash which happened a month ago shows guardsmen narrowly avoid being hit by a rock as they struggle against the steady stream of asylum seekers.A record number of migrants have been passing through the Texan border in recent months, with 14,000 making it over in 24 hour period last month.Video shows the reality on the ground as asylum seekers are seen scrambling over razor wire and through mud in a desperate attempt to reach the US.All the while, the Texas national guard can be seen attempting to block their path using plastic riot shields.

