NEW YORK POST:

Two Texas mothers were charged for abandoning their six children and leaving them in absolute squalor after the kids were found covered in dirt, lice and so hungry that a 1-year-old resorted to eating his own feces, authorities said.

Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and Yures Molina, 34, both of Houston, were charged with endangering a child after the children — all under age 10 — were found living in destitute conditions, investigators said, according to KPRC.

Padilla-Hernandez’s children were ages 2, 3 and 7 and Molina’s children were ages 1, 8 and 9. It’s unclear whether the two women were friends and/or relatives, but they lived under the same roof.

The children were discovered Wednesday after a maintenance worker reported to police that Padilla-Hernandez’s 2-year-old daughter was wandering near a pool on the property, police said. He said the child was barefoot and appeared unsupervised. When officers from the Houston Police Department arrived, the girl’s older brother led them to their apartment, where the other four children were found.

