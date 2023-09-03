Texas mogul is branded ‘treacherous’ over ‘deal of the century’ which saw him sell 130,000 acres of farmland to Chinese billionaire

A Texan real estate mogul allegedly made ‘millions of dollars’ by selling vast swathes of local farmland to a Chinese billionaire with close ties to Beijing.

David Frankens, from Lufkin, East Texas, scored the ‘deals of the century’ when flipping the land at around twice its market value to Sun Guangxin, a former captain in the Chinese military, local realtors told DailyMail.com.

The trades have sparked fury among ranchers in Val Verde County, where Sun bought more than 130,000 acres of farmland for an estimated $110million between 2016 and 2018.

A report written by former CIA officials, seen by DailyMail.com, suggested the Chinese billionaire could be considered a national security risk by US authorities due to his extensive links to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

One local landowner described the Frankens’ actions as ‘treacherous’.

READ MORE