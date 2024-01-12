Texas Military Seizes City-Owned Border Park — Ejects Federal Agents

The Texas Military Department seized a city-owned golf course located in the busiest border crossing point along the Rio Grande. The Texas National Guard then ejected U.S. Border Patrol agents from the park and took total control of this section of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border Patrol officials told Breitbart Texas that Texas National Guard units quickly moved into Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Thursday. The guardsmen erected barriers around the park and instructed Border Patrol agents to leave the area.

“This move only serves to raise tensions at the ground level between the State and Border Patrol agents who are bound by policy set in Washington D.C.,” the official stated. If the number of crossings we saw in December return, we will be the first ones the State calls to deal with another humanitarian crisis of that magnitude.”

More here.