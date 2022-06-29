Chilling new details emerged Tuesday in the Texas border horror that left at least 53 migrants dead — including how victims stuffed in the truck were allegedly sprinkled with steak seasoning to mask their odor.

A law-enforcement official said many of the estimated 100 people jammed into the tractor-trailer in San Antonio appeared to have been covered in spices to cover up the smell during the human-smuggling tragedy, according to the Texas Tribune.

A cry for help coming from the 18-wheeler that was found abandoned on the southern outskirts of town Monday evening led to the discovery of “stacks of bodies’’ inside the vehicle, officials said.

Bodies also were found for blocks around the truck’s location, suggesting that some of the migrants had tried to make their escape while the vehicle was still moving, the San Antonio Express-News said.

Read more at New York Post