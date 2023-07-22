A single flea bite has cost a Texas man both of his arms and part of his feet, his family said.

Michael Kohlhof was rushed to a San Antonio emergency room last month after losing feeling in his toes and suffering from what his family initially believed to be severe flu symptoms, his mother wrote in a GoFundMe.

Soon after, the 35-year-old man went into septic shock and was rushed into the ICU.

Within 24 hours, Kohlhof was put on a ventilator, dialysis, antibiotics, vasopressors and numerous IV medications to keep him alive as his organs began rapidly failing.

“By the end of June 20, I was told to call immediate family to come from all parts of the country to say their goodbyes,” mom J’Leene Hardaway wrote.

READ MORE