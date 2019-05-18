THE STAR TELEGRAM:

A Denton man used a hacksaw to cut off his mother’s head in her apartment earlier this month before he fled to Oklahoma, according to Denton police.

Her head was not found in or around the apartment, but a shopping cart containing various cleaning supplies was near the apartment, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram late Thursday.

The warrant does not say if or where her head was found. Denton police said Friday they would not be releasing any additional information because the investigation was ongoing.

Isaac Israel Warriner, who was arrested in Oklahoma earlier this month, was returned to Denton and booked in the Denton County Jail on Thursday evening.