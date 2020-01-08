NEW YORK POST:

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a little girl’s horse and riding it until it presumably died from exhaustion, according to Texas authorities.

Treveon Marqués Hillsman from Brookshire, Texas was accused of nabbing the animal from owner Tony Henny’s stable, ABC 13 reported.

Henney recently bought the steed as a Christmas present for his 10-year-old granddaughter.

Hillsman was not content with a simple joy ride — he reportedly willed the horse from Brookshire to Fulshear, a town roughly seven and a half miles away — then back again.

The doomed equine collapsed outside a H&E Equipment Services store near a Texas interstate and died.