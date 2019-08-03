Fox News:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick explicitly warned the left-wing group Antifa against coming to the state following Saturday’s mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

The shooting came 29 days before a scheduled visit from Antifa, which planned to conduct a “Border Resistance” militancy training tour.

“Stay out of El Paso,” Patrick told Antifa during an appearance Fox News. He noted that while the group wasn’t usually welcome in Texas, they especially weren’t welcome after the shooting.

“Stay out of Texas, basically,” Patrick said. “We don’t need them coming in on Sept. 1. We didn’t need them coming in before this happened.”