After Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called for her “immediate release,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he will be covering a fine owed by Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who is currently serving a seven-day jail sentence. A spokesperson later confirmed Patrick did just that. Luther, owner of Salon A La Mode, was sentenced Tuesday after judge Eric Moye said she violated statewide stay-at-home orders when she reopened her business nearly two weeks ago. She also publicly tore up a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County that ordered her to close. Luther was also ordered to pay a fine of $3,500 along with $500 per day that her salon is open until Friday, May 8. Gov. Greg Abbott’s new executive order from earlier this week allows businesses like salons and barber shops to reopen in Texas that Friday.

