The Hill:

A Texas state lawmaker has vowed to introduce legislation allowing a referendum for voters to cast their ballots on whether to secede from the United States.

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation,” Texas state Rep. Kyle Biedermann (R) shared on Facebook on Tuesday.

Biedermann said the legislation aligns with the Texas Constitution, which reads “The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”

Biedermann also included the hashtag #Texit. He did not immediately share any additional information on the legislation or when he plans to introduce the potential referendum.

The Republican state lawmaker represents Texas’s House District 73, which includes Fredericksburg. Biedermann earlier this year resigned from the Texas Freedom Caucus, the Texan reported.

Biedermann’s legislation would not mark the first time Lone Star State lawmakers have eyed succession, according to The Dallas Morning News. However, the state cannot legally secede from the country, according to multiple reports.

