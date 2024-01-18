Texas immigration standoff – A Savage Republic

Texas refuses to comply with Biden administration’s cease-and-desist letter about border access
On pgs. 189-93 in A Savage Republic, Savage relates that immigration enforcement is not specifically delegated to the federal government in the Constitution, that James Madison himself said it was a power “no where delegated,” and that the federal government only started regulating immigration after the Supreme Court “discovered” it was a federal power, like they have so many others.
Savage advises the next president to “do everything within the limits of the law and the Constitution to facilitate state involvement of immigration enforcement.”