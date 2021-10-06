CBSDFW.com

The “all clear” has been given at Timberview High School in Arlington after an active shooter situation Wednesday morning and suspected teenage gunman is in custody. Police searched for hours to find 18-year-old suspect Timothy George Simpkins. During an afternoon press conference police said he was at an Arlington police station, where detectives were speaking with him. Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said Simpkins “turned himself in with an attorney” and that a weapon was recovered along a street in Grand PrairieSimpkins will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Simpkins, a student a the school, is said to be the person who opened fire in a classroom after getting into a fight with another student. Officials say they have seen video of the fight, but not the shooting. “This is not a random act of violence,” Assistant Chief Kolbye said. “This is not somebody attacking our school.” A person with a weapon opened fire on the 2nd floor of Timberview High School, in the 7000 block of South Watson Road in Arlington around 9:15 a.m. The school is in the Mansfield Independent School District. Arlington Chief Kolbye confirmed that there are 4 victims from the incident. Three people were transported to a local hospital. One injured person refused treatment at the scene. As of 1:00 p.m. all of those hospitalized victims were being treated at Medical City Arlington. Reporting from the scene CBS 11 News reporter Steve Pickett learned that a 15-year-old victim is in critical condition, a 25-year-old male employee at school is in good condition, and a slightly injured female teen is being treated and will soon be released.

