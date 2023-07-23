National Review

Texas officials have seized more than 422 million lethal doses of fentanyl since the launch of the state’s Operation Lone Star program in March 2021, governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday. “Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott’s office said. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.” Abbott said in a statement that the program has also led to 394,200 illegal-immigrant apprehensions and 31,300 criminal arrests. Under the program, Texas has bused more than 10,400 migrants to Washington, D.C., more than 10,300 migrants to New York City, more than 4,100 migrants to Chicago and more than 2,000 migrants to Philadelphia. The program has also sent a small number of migrants to Denver and Los Angeles. The state has also erected floating barriers along the Rio Grande to deter illegal border crossings. The Department of Justice claimed in a letter to Abbott on Friday that the barrier violates several federal laws. The DOJ gave state officials three days to either enter negotiations or to remove the buoys, lest the state face legal action.

