Texas Governor Greg Abbott mocked President Joe Biden’s deployment of 1,500 military troops to the border who will have no authority to stop migrant crossings. The Biden administration announced the military would do paperwork and other administrative tasks.

“Biden says he will deploy 1,500 troops to the border — primarily to do paperwork,” Governor Abbott tweeted. “And only for 90 days.”

“This does nothing to stop illegal immigration,” the governor added. “I deployed up to 10,000 Texas National Guard to the border to fill the gaps created by Biden’s reckless open border policies.”

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the Biden administration requested assistance from the Department of Defense, Breitbart News reported.

“At the request of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Austin approved a temporary Department of Defense (DoD) increase of an additional 1,500 military personnel to supplement U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) efforts on the U.S. Southwest Border,” DOD Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement.

