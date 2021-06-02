Breaking911:

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration along Texas’ southern border in response to the border crisis, providing more resources and strategies to combat the ongoing influx of unlawful immigrants.

The Governor is authorizing the use of all necessary and available state and local resources to protect landowners in these counties from trespassers and the damage they cause to private property. The Governor has also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to enforce all federal and state criminal laws, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking.

The Governor directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to take all necessary steps to discontinue state licensure of any child care facility under a contract with the federal government that shelters or detains unlawful immigrants.

Additionally, the Governor directed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement to work with Texas counties to provide appropriate guidance and request any necessary waivers in order to give counties the flexibility needed to establish adequate alternative detention facilities or otherwise add or expand capacity.

The Governor also directed these agencies to streamline procedures for licensing and transfers, and to address any staffing issues that may arise in expanding capacity.

More at Breaking911