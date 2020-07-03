Breitbart:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott faces a backlash of fury after issuing an order requiring the wearing of masks in most of the state’s 254 counties. The order issued on the day before the Independence Day weekend begins, requires the wearing of masks in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Abbott said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

EDITOR’S NOTE – NO IT HAS NOT BEEN PROVEN.

“We have the ability to keep businesses open and move our economy forward so that Texans can continue to earn a paycheck, but it requires each of us to do our part to protect one another—and that means wearing a face-covering in public spaces.”

Criticism over the governor’s order poured in quickly on social media.

Quorum Report’s editor Scott Braddock opened a salvo of criticism, saying the governor’s order “directly contradicts everything he has ever said about the government being able to force you to wear a mask.”

While the governor’s order prohibits the incarceration of people refusing to comply with the executive order, it does call for a fine “not to exceed $250” for second or subsequent violations. The governor’s order calls for a verbal or written warning for a first violation.

Breitbart Texas reached out to the Office of the Texas Governor for comment about the criticism of the order. A spokesman responded that mandating the masks makes it possible to keep the Texas economy open.

Criticism continued from others responding to the governor’s tweet.

