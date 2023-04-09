Texas Governor Greg Abbott is standing up for Americans’ right to self-defense.

He just released a statement saying that he has recommended Sgt. Daniel Perry be pardoned to the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

He also urged them to expedite its review of the case.

Abbott said, “Unlike the President or some other states, the Texas Constitution limits the Governor’s pardon authority to only act on a recommendation by the Board Of Pardons and Paroles. Texas law DOES allow the Governor to request the Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a person should be granted a pardon. I have made that request and instructed the board to expedite its review. I look forward to approving the Board’s pardon recommendation as soon as it hits my desk.”

READ MORE