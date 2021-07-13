The New York Post:

Gov. Greg Abbott vowed to arrest the Democratic lawmakers who fled a special session in order to block Republican-backed election reform bills.

“Isn’t this the most un-Texan thing you’ve ever heard — Texans running from a fight? They’re quitters,” Abbott, a Republican, said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday evening.

“Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business,” the governor pledged.

Roughly 60 Democratic members of the Texas House of Representatives traveled via two chartered flights to Washington, DC, on Monday to press Congress and the Biden administration to pass federal voting rights legislation.

The absence of the lawmakers means the House lacks a quorum and is unable to vote on any legislation.

More at The New York Post