Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday directed the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate reported occurrences of children in the state ”being subjected to abusive gender-transitioning procedures.”

“Because the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is responsible for protecting children from abuse, I hereby direct your agency to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas,” the Republican governor’s letter to the agency read.

“To protect Texas children from abuse, DFPS and all other state agencies must follow the law as explained in OAG Opinion No. KP-0401.”

