Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he has bused migrants from his state to Chicago. It’s the third Democrat-run city to receive migrants from Texas. The other two are New York City and Washington, D.C. “The migrants were dropped off at Union Station,” read a statement tweeted Wednesday night by Abbott. “In addition to Washington, D.C., and New York City, Chicago will now be a drop-off location for the busing strategy as part of the governor’s response to President [Joe] Biden’s open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.” In the statement, Abbott, a Republican, added: “President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans – and Americans – at risk and is overwhelming our communities. To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C., and New York City as an additional drop-off location. “Mayor [Lori] Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city and with the capacity to serve them.” Ryan Johnson, a spokesman for Lightfoot, tweeted that the city had received notification that a busload of about 60 migrants was headed to Chicago from Texas.

