A young Texas girl who was infected by a brain-eating amoeba from swimming in a river has died from the rare illness, according to reports.

Lily Mae Avant, 10, succumbed to the often-fatal amoeba known as Naegleria fowleri early Monday at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth, news station KCEN-TV reported.

“We are standing firm in our faith and the lives she touched,” her cousin, Wendy Scott, told the outlet.

Doctors believe Lily contracted the infection while swimming over Labor Day weekend in the Brazos River near Waco.

The amoeba found naturally in freshwater can be life-threatening when it enters the body through the nose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Within days of her swim, the Valley Mills Elementary School student came down with a fever and a headache, news station KWTX-TV reported. Her family initially assumed that she was suffering from symptoms of a common virus, but her health continued to decline.